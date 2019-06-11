Cardi B Snuggles With Sleeping Kulture, 11 Mos., In Cute Mommy & Me Behind The Scenes Moment

Summer Jam rehearsals had Kulture exhausted! Cardi B shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her daughter, who fell asleep while her mom prepared for her set at MetLife Stadium on June 1.

Cardi B, 26, is one hardworking momma! As the “Press” rapper geared up for her big performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, which took place on June 1, she brought along her 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus to rehearsals the day before. Cardi posted a throwback photo on June 11, where she stood on stage in front of an empty stadium as she held a her sleeping baby.

She donned a makeup-less face and was dressed casually in shorts and a white robe. Meanwhile, baby Kulture had on denim bottoms and a pink top with a matching hat. Cardi puckered her lips for the camera and rested her head against her daughter’s for the cute moment.

Cardi shared the throwback photo during an admittedly emotional time as her daughter is about to celebrate her first birthday on July 10. The “Money” rapper has been sharing adorable photos and videos of Kulture all week in shock of how fast she’s growing. “My baby 11 months old and I can’t handle it,” Cardi captioned a sweet photo of baby K, who she shares with husband, Offset, 27. In the snap, Kulture is laying on a purple blanket holding a pair of sunglasses. “What’s wrong with me?” Cardi wrote, adding, “I been emotional all day 😭😭😭😭 I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine.” She tagged her Offset in the photo and continued, “I’m madly, overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @Offsetyrn”.

The Migos rapper also took to social media to gush over their daughter on June 11. Offset shared a photo of him kissing the side of Kulture’s cheek as he held her in his arms. “MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG,” he captioned the sweet snap, adding that his daughter is a “BEAUTIFUL BLESSING FROM GOD”. He continued, writing, “I LOVE YOU,” with the hashtag, “daddy’s girl”.

The couple’s posts came just two weeks after Cardi splurged and spent $80,000 on diamond jewelry for their first child. “Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b– gonna spoil,” she said in the post on Monday. “If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too,” she added. Cardi also tagged New York-based Pristine Jewelers.