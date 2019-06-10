Wendy Williams Bursts Into Tears Over Son Kevin Jr.’s Fight With Ex Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams broke down in tears when she was asked about her son’s relationship with his father, following their nasty altercation back in May. Wendy, who appeared to be with her new beau when she became hysterical, revealed if her ex and their son are on good terms.

Wendy Williams, 54, couldn’t hold back tears when she was asked about her son’s relationship with his father after the two got into an unpleasant scuffle at the end of May. “All three of us are doing fine,” Wendy said in reference to herself, her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter and their son, Kevin Jr., via TMZ, which shared a video [SEEN HERE] by SplashNews. The cameraman later asked: “Will Kevin Jr. ever be back with his father again?”

“Yes, they’re not apart!”, Wendy screamed, adding, “I mean, you know, stuff happens in life.” The host also confirmed that she will be seen out with Kevin Sr. and their son, despite the ex-couple’s ongoing divorce. “Kevin’s got to graduate from college. He’s going into his sophomore year. He’s eventually going to get married or whatever and he’s going to celebrate. Yes! Everybody’s got to grow up!”, a tearful Wendy yelled.

The cameraman’s question was in reference to Kevin Jr. and Kevin Sr.’s recent scuffle, which took place in West Orange, New Jersey on the night of May 21. Police confirmed to HollywoodLife that Kevin Jr. was arrested after an altercation last month. “There is an ongoing investigation and right now he’s charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public,” a representative from the Essex County Prosecutor‘s Office told us.

Wendy went on to admit that “young Kevin and I are fine.” She explained: “You know…God speed. Stuff happens in life. Stuff happens and it’s okay. I still got a very full life… please don’t make me cry,” Wendy said before she paused to apologize to an unidentified male companion, sitting next to her — who appeared to be wearing the same outfit as the man she’s apparently dating. “I didn’t plan on this, but it is what it is. I got to go eat my food with potato salad and everything,” Wendy continued as tears fell down her face. “I’ve got to get on the plane in the morning. But, I’ve got a very full life. Thank you for watching,” she said as the the car exited Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in LA.

The host also admitted that she would ask for the cameraman and the public to “respect” her privacy, but she recognizes that she doesn’t do the same on her daytime talk show when discussing the lives of celebrities. “But, I don’t respect people’s privacy. That’s why I do the ‘Hot Topics’ [a segment on her show]… so that’s fair game,” she explained.

Wendy’s family drama went public when she filed for divorce from Kevin Sr. on April 10. The couple was married for nearly 22 years, and Kevin Jr. is their only child together. Wendy is now living in an apartment in New York City, which she calls her, “bachelorette pad”, with her son. The family previously shared a home in New Jersey together. Wendy filed for divorce just a few weeks after she announced on her show that she had been living in a sober home for addiction in Queens, NY for a portion of February and March.