‘L&HH’s Papoose Shades Joe Budden For Failed Romance To Cyn Santana: ‘Speaking Of Weddings’

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Papoose seemed to totally call out castmate Joe Budden’s breakup from ex Cyn Santana when he left him an eye-catching response after he commented on a photo he shared of himself.

Papoose, 41, seemed like he wanted to get a laugh when he left a shady message to Joe Budden, 38, on Instagram on June 10! The Love & Hip Hop: New York star, who is married to fellow rapper Remy Ma, 39, responded to a comment Joe left on a pic he posted that showed him posing in a fedora, and in the response, he seemed to reference Joe’s shocking split from ex-fiancee Cyn Santana, 26. “Chilling like a villain spider man on the ceiling,” Papoose’s initial caption for his photo read. “Don’t try to get in your fedora bag now n***a,” .. ” read Joe’s response. “Lol…I been doing these fool! Actually wore one to my wedding in 2015. Speaking of weddings,” Papoose responded along with a thinking face emoji. The image and comment was captured in a screenshot by The Shade Room, and Joe responded to the post with, “It’s above me now 🤦🏽‍♂️.”

Papoose’s clapback comes after Joe and Cyn called off their wedding in early May, just four months after they got engaged the week before Christmas. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they called it quits after having a huge fight. “Cyn is no longer wearing her engagement ring and she has wiped Joe from her page, they have split. It just happened, he’s gone on tour right now and they had a blowout fight. It’s very fresh,” the source said. Joe and Cyn share one-year-old son, Lexington, together so the source said there’s hope that the split is not permanent. “Hopefully they can work it out, they have their son and they have a lot of love,” the source explained. “They are both very passionate, so hopefully this is a case of fighting hard and loving hard and the hope among their friends is that they will work this out.”

Unlike Joe and Cyn, Papoose and Remy have been married since 2016 and seem to be going strong so it’s not too surprising Papoose would tease Joe about his hard times with romance. It’s still pretty harsh though, especially since the split is new!

It will be interesting to see if Papoose and Joe’s online exchanges proceed from here. We’ll definitely be on the lookout!