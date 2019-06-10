Lisa Vanderpump Has ‘No Regrets’ Skipping ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Despite Major Pay Cut

Lisa Vanderpump took a hefty pay cut when she chose not to attend the ‘RHOBH’ season 9 reunion taping on June 5. Although LVP believes she ‘earned’ her check, the fact that she ‘stood up to bullies’ on the show outweighs any amount of money she could’ve been paid.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, feels as though she would have lost more than what she would’ve gained if she attended The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills taping on June 5. Fans of the reality star will know that she was the talk of the town when she revealed she had no plans to attend annual season-ending event before Andy Cohen sat down with the rest of the cast. But, LVP refused to sacrifice her “pride and dignity” just for the six-figure check.

“Lisa took a heavy pay cut for not attending the reunion, but she doesn’t care at all. She feels strongly that one can’t put a price on standing up to bullies,” a source close to the SUR owner tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She happily forfeited half her paycheck,” the insider says, explaining that any housewife must forfeit a portion of their check, if they choose to not attend a reunion special. “Her pay cut was well into the six figures, as she is one of the highest paid Housewives in all the franchises because she’s an OG and the highest paid on ‘RHOBH'”, the source adds.

The insider goes on to explain that Lisa has “no regrets” about her decision to skip the reunion. “She knows she doesn’t need the money. And, although she feels she earned it and worked hard for it, there was no amount of money in the world that would’ve gotten her to attend the reunion taping,” the source reveals, adding that LVP is “completely content with missing out on the big pay day.”

Lisa confirmed that she would not be in attendance at the reunion taping during an interview with DailyMailTV, right before the cameras were set to begin rolling. In the same interview, LVP also revealed that she had quit the show entirely. Instead of slipping into her finest gown for the reunion, she opted for a black dress to kick off Pride week at Eric Garcetti‘s garden party in Los Angeles.

HollywoodLife caught up with Lisa just one day after the reunion taping, where she admitted that she has no plans to return to the RHOBH in future seasons, even in a lesser role. Nonetheless, she did admit that her decision was not an easy one. “They were my family,” she said of her now former cast mates — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards. “I’m sad that it came to this, but I don’t think I really had any other choice. You can only have the whole cast against you for so long. It was too difficult,” she explained.

If you’ve watched season 9 of the hit bravo show, you’ll know that Lisa stopped filming right around the time she got into it with her longtime friend, Kyle Richards over “puppygate.” The now infamous scandal rocked Beverly Hills when some of the women accused Lisa of intentionally leaking a story to the press about co-star Dorit Kemsley. The story in question was about Dorit’s dog, Lucy, who she adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Center, somehow ending up in a kill shelter.