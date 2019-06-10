Lisa Rinna Shares Gorgeous New Pic Of Daughter Delilah Belle, 21, & Fans Think They’re ‘Twins’

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on June 10 to post a beautiful photo of her daughter Delilah Belle in honor of her 21st birthday and fans couldn’t help but notice the mother-daughter resemblance!

Lisa Rinna, 55, totally gushed over her daughter Delilah Belle, who turned 21 on June 10, in a sweet Instagram birthday post that proved just how much the actress passed on her good genes to the young beauty. In the post’s pic, a blonde Delilah can be seen posing and smiling in a black bra and matching pants with a tan and blue patterned silk bandanna wrapped around her head. “21 Today!!!! Happy Birthday My Angel @delilahbelle 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Born at 3:21pm at Cedar Sinai Hospital 💗,” Lisa’s caption for the post read.

It didn’t take long for Lisa’s followers to start reacting to the eye-catching pic. “OMG I THOUGHT THAT WAS YOU!” one follower wrote. “Your twin in this pic…WOW!” another observed. “Looks like mom!!” another agreed. “Ur twin.” yet another responded. Even Kelly Ripa, 48, admitted she thinks Lisa and Delilah look just like each other in her own response. “Wow, i don’t think i realized how much @delilahbelle resembles you. You’re all so gorgeous♥️,” her comment read.

Although Lisa is 34 years older than Delilah, she can also still rock some gorgeous pics just like her daughter! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who also has daughter Amelia Gray, 17, with husband Harry Hamlin, 67, recently took to Instagram to celebrate Pride Month by posting a sexy video of herself dancing and lip syncing to Madonna‘s “Vogue” while wearing a black one-piece bathing suit. “lisarinna do you ever age!?! I am a huge fan!” one follower commented in response to the memorable video. “Body goalssssss,” another wrote.

Whether Lisa’s proving she looks half her age through pics and videos that could easily be compared to her daughters or embracing her beauty on the RHOBH, we love seeing her looking and feeling better than ever!