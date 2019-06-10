Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods: How They Felt About Running Into Each Other At Friend’s Birthday

After Kylie Jenner & her ex bestie Jordyn Woods accidentally attended the same party, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned how the two ladies felt about being in the room together.

By some twist of fate, Jordyn Woods, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 21, ended up at the same party together on June 7, but apparently, it wasn’t as awkward as you might think. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned how the former besties navigated the night, which coincidentally held an appearance from Tristan Thompson, 28, too. “There is no more drama between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods and there was absolutely no drama that happened inside when they were both at Bootsy Bellows,” a source close to Kylie told us. “The two ladies have no problem being in the same room together. They were both there celebrating a friend’s birthday and that’s all the night was about to them. Everyone arrived and left at separate times and kept to themselves. Kylie went home first followed by Jordyn and Tristan left well after that. Kylie and Jordyn both figured the other would be there and are aware since they have the same friends it will most likely happen again.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

The star-studded bash went down at at the Bootsy Bellows club in West Hollywood in order to celebrate the birthday of their longtime mutual friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The party was the first time the two stars had reunited since the Kardashians cut all ties with Jordyn three months earlier. However, our source told us that the run-in was by no means a shock to either star. “Neither was surprised to see the other, but reports stating that there was drama or still is between the two isn’t true. Neither Kylie nor Jordyn want that and have moved on as best as they can from what happened,” they explained. A separate source told us that it was actually all thanks to fellow attendee Jaden Smith that Jordyn showed face that night. “It’s a huge reason why Jordyn went, was because Jaden was there with her,” they told HollyowodLife. “Jordyn felt comfortable going because she knew a lot of people would be there and Jaden wouldn’t leave her side.”

The most bizarre part of all? Tristan, the man who put a wedge between the two ladies’ friendship to begin with, also stopped by the club. While this could have been the awkward run in of the century, apparently he was only seen outside of the nightclub, and wasn’t even there for Stassie’s bday bash. Quite the coincidence!

As fans know, Kylie and Jordyn had a major falling out in February of 2019 after Jordyn was caught red handed locking lips with Tristan, Khloe Kardashian’s long-time boyfriend. While Jordyn fessed up to her crime, the Kardashian clan simply weren’t able to forgive her and shut Jordyn out of their lives completely. It was especially shocking seen as Kylie and Jordyn had been attached at the hip besties for more than six years.