Kylie Jenner Mounts A Bike In Skimpy Black Bikini With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou — See Sexy Pic

Kylie Jenner has been filling her Instagram grid with an influencer you may know by the handle of @stassiebaby. For a new photo, the BFF duo rocked matching high-rise bikinis, Chanel kicks and Burberry headgear for a golf day!

The party is still going. Kylie Jenner, 21, has been helping her longtime friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou ring in her 22nd year with multiple parties and photo shoots, as her birthday was officially on June 9. And Kylie is “still out of office,” which she captioned a new photo of her and the mega influencer on June 10! Stassie shared the same picture to her Instagram, writing, “grateful for this one.” Once again, the BFFs matched — this time in cheeky black bikinis, Chanel sneakers and Burberry hats (Kylie wore a bucket hat, and Stassie opted for a sporty visor). The ladies mounted on the same bicycle for the sexy photo!

The twinning didn’t end with the black bikinis, as the ladies also rocked matching skirt and crop top sets from Chanel. They wore the preppy ensembles, one in white and the other in nude, to hit the golf course. Although they nailed the Michelle Wie look, their skills didn’t exactly match. Stassie proved this in two hilarious videos of Kylie in the tee box — a powerful swing only sent the ball a distance of three feet or so away, and the cosmetics mogul completely missed the ball on her second try. At least she’s a billionaire!

It has been a busy weekend (and now Monday) for these besties. The festivities kicked off with a The Handmaid’s Tale-themed viewing party at Kylie’s mansion on June 8, followed by a night at Bootsy Bellows club in West Hollywood. The person who used to take up spots on Kylie’s IG page — former best friend Jordyn Woods, 21 — was also there, but “there is no more drama between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods and there was absolutely no drama that happened inside when they were both at Bootsy Bellows,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The fun rolled into a pool party at Kris Jenner’s mansion on June 9, and Stassie and Kylie twinned once again in bubblegum pink bikinis.

Don’t get it twisted — Stassie’s not replacing Jordyn. Kylie and the blonde beauty have been friends for nine years, which the Kylie Cosmetics CEO happily pointed out in her “Happy Birthday” post! “Happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 🎉🎉💗 9 years Iater and you’re still a real one. i love you forever and always. 🎉,” Kylie posted on June 9, and Stassie returned the affection by commenting, “love you forever.”