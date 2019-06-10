‘KUWTK’: Khloe Is Furious With Kim For Inviting Caitlyn Jenner To Family Xmas Party

During the June 9 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Kim decided to take over the annual Christmas party and invited Caitlyn without consulting Kris. Khloe went off on Kim and wanted her to uninvite Caitlyn.

When Kim Kardashian, 38, began planning the annual Kardashian Christmas party, taking over for Kris Jenner, 63, she decided to extend an invite to Caitlyn Jenner, 69. At the time, Caitlyn hadn’t been on the best of terms with Kim, Kris, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, because of how she portrayed Kris in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. When Khloe found out that Kim had invited Caitlyn to the Christmas party, she was furious. “I think it’s really f**ked up,” Khloe told Kim. She even wanted Kim to call Caitlyn and uninvite her. Khloe told Kim that it would make Kris “uncomfortable” if Caitlyn was at the party.

Kim called Kris to tell her that she was going to call Caitlyn and say she jumped the gun in inviting her. Kris said that she just told Kendall Jenner, 23, that Caitlyn was coming and she was so excited about it. “Just leave it alone, guys,” Kris told Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney over the phone. “I could never do that to Kendall and Kylie.” She added, “I promise you, I’m fine. Just let it go.” Khloe was still not too happy about Caitlyn coming to the party and made it known that she was still totally Team Kris. “Don’t f**k with my mom,” she said.

Caitlyn did attend the Christmas party with partner Sophia Hutchins, 23. She had a great time with friends and family. She posted a video and photos from the party on Instagram and wrote, “So happy to be with family last night! Boy oh boy!!! @kimkardashian and Kanye know how to make a winter wonderland!! So good seeing everyone and celebrating such a special time of year with you all! Love you all.” She also tagged Kris, Khloe, and Kourtney in her post.

Since the Christmas party drama, Khloe and Caitlyn are now on better terms. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle, I think for all of us, at first the transition. Not because she was transitioning, I think, from just how it was all handled,” Khloe said on the Divorce Sucks! podcast in May 2019. Khloe also defended Caitlyn’s relationship with Sophia. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Caitlyn was overjoyed to have repaired her relationship with Khloe. “Caitlyn is ecstatic that Khloe has spoken out to defend her and Sophia, it means so much to her,” our source said. “This time last year Caitlyn was terrified her relationship with Khloe might never heal. Khloe means so much to Caitlyn, she may not be a blood relative but she truly loves her like a daughter and she’s overjoyed to have her back in her life, it’s an answered prayer.”