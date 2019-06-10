Kim Kardashian Shares First, Full Face Photo Of Psalm West On Instagram — See Sweet Pic

Kim Kardashian wasn’t lying when she said Psalm West looks just like his sister, Chicago. Kim shared a closeup photo of her newborn son, who she shares with husband, Kanye West, and he’s beyond precious! And, fans think Kim revealed Psalm’s middle name in the caption.

Psalm West is one adorable baby! Kim Kardashian, 38, shared a closeup photo of her fourth child with Kanye West, 41, on Instagram, June 10 — the first full photo of his face [SEEN HERE]. And, Kim was right. Psalm looks almost identical to the couple’s third child, 1-year-old daughter Chicago. “Psalm Ye,” Kim captioned the sweet snap of the newborn sleeping in a white onesie. The KKW Beauty founder shared the photo to both Twitter and Instagram.

Kim and Kanye are already parents to daughter, North, 5, and son, Saint West, 3. They welcomed Psalm, via surrogate, on May 9. The couple’s second boy arrived into the world weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces, as seen on his official birth certificate. Psalm was born at approximately 7:02 PM at Cedars-Sinai in LA. His birth certificate also showed that all of Kim and Kanye’s children were greeted by the same doctor at birth, Dr. Paul Crane. Kim and Kanye’s go-to OB/GYN has made brief appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim also confirmed Psalm’s birth on Twitter, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” on Friday, May 10.

Kim’s photo of Psalm has already garnered a bunch of attention from her famous friends, who’ve been gushing over him in the comments. “WOW look at him,” Kardashian family friend, Khadijah, wrote. Her twin sister, Malika adding, “Sweetest”. Good American model and friend to the family, Nicole Williams-English called Kimye’s newborn, “perfect.”