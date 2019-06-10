Kathy Hilton Has Hilarious Response To Rumors She’s Replacing Lisa Vanderpump On ‘RHOBH’

Kathy Hilton finally answered whether or not she’ll be joining her half-sister Kyle Richards for Season 10 of ‘RHOBH.’ Andy Cohen even responded to the speculation!

Kathy Hilton, 60, is sticking to being a socialite — or in this case, an impromptu hairstylist. Responding to rumors that she’d replace Lisa Vanderpump, 58, for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she took to Instagram on June 9 and wrote, “Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair.” She accompanied this cheeky caption with a video of her cutting a man’s hair with a blunt pair of scissors, and let’s just say this isn’t exactly the work of Habit Salon or Jen Atkin.

Kris Jenner, 63, appreciated Kathy’s sarcasm, as she commented, “Who do I call for an appointment??” Paris Hilton’s mother kept the joke rolling, as she replied, “Text me. No salon I just show [up] wherever and if someone needs a trim or cut I always carry my scissors with me. This really is for people on the go. In and out. Just let me know u know I will be there!” It looks like Kathy won’t be joining her half-sisters Kim Richards, 54, and Kyle, 50, for appearances on RHOBH.

Andy Cohen, the king of the Real Housewives franchise, also set the record straight! The talk show host revealed that he had dinner with Kathy on June 7, and thanks to a picture snapped by friend Bruce Bozzi, fans got a little too excited. “I look on Instagram, and there’s Bruce’s post that says, ‘Sign on the dotted line, you’re a true diamond.’ I go, ‘Bruce, do you realize what you are going to do right now in Housewives nation?'” Andy said on the June 10 episode of his radio program, Andy Cohen Live. He continued, “I will say I was amazed by how overwhelmingly positive the response to this was. People were really into it…[But] there have been absolutely no conversations about this, possibility even. It was [only] a funny suggestive caption.”

Andy also assured that “no one will EVER” replace LVP, and that “no one can.” Yes, even after the SUR Restaurant owner skipped out on the Season 9 reunion on June 5! She doesn’t even have plans to return to the show — even in a “friend” role — which she revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on June 6.