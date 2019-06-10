‘Kate Plus Date’ Premiere: Kate Gosselin Searches For Love On New Dating Show

Kate Gosselin may not be destined for love after all. At least, that’s the impression we got after watching the first episode of her new dating show on TLC, titled ‘Kate Plus Date’.

Kate Gosselin went on two dates — with a camera crew — for the premiere episode of her new dating series, Kate Plus Date, on June 10, and while she didn’t yet find love, Kate did seem open to the idea of it. Well, she did on one of her dates at least. But we’ll get to that one later. First, we must rehash her first disaster date with Stephen. Nearly 10 years after divorcing her ex, Jon Gosselin, Kate, who’s already a mom of eight, embarked on her new journey to find love by joining Stephen on a boat. But before they even got on the boat, Stephen pulled Kate aside and interrogated her by asking if she’s really looking for love. She told him that she’s into it, and he seemed cool with that answer. So they jumped on a sailboat together and she pretended to be Leonardo DiCaprio on the Titanic.

Later, they took a cooking class, which Kate’s relationship expert Rachel DeAlto said would be an “enjoyable” and “intimate” activity. But Kate appeared less than amused while guiding Stephen through the cooking process. Apparently, he knew nothing about making pizza from scratch. “That part was fine, I guess — the fact that I had to, like, teach him,” Kate, 44, said in a solo interview. “I guess that was really sort of, like, my means to an end. Like, the sooner, like, he can get it … the sooner we can get out of here, really.”

Later, Kate went on a date with a guy named Todd, 45 — a former astrophysics student turned dancer, who currently owns a gym. First, they went wine tasting and even made their own by stomping on grapes in a couple of buckets. Kate was thoroughly entertained during that portion of the date, even though she previously said Todd was “really short”, but she became extremely distracted during the second part of their date, which involved an outdoor dinner.

Kate kept seeing and hearing bugs, so she’d make faces, scream, and panic while Todd tried making conversation with her. One of Kate’s twin daughters (Mady), who is helping with the dating process, actually said, “I think she needs a spider-squasher husband. Like, if his profession was, like, exterminator”.

During one of her confessionals, Kate said, “It became this whole, like, comedy of errors. Just the bugs, beetles, the leaf that hit me smack between my eyes, the acorns that were falling on the tin roof”. Yeah… so their dinner was anything but romantic. And at the end of the episode, Kate didn’t seem excited about her two potential suitors, however, she did say that if she had to choose, she’d go on another date with Todd. As for Stephen — well, she seemed over him in the first 5 minutes of their date, so he never stood a chance.

New episodes of Kate Plus Date air on TLC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.