Jenelle Evans’ Son Kaiser, 4, Has Huge Smile On His Face While Swimming With Dad Nathan Griffith

Kaiser Griffith couldn’t stop grinning during a pool day with dad Nathan Griffith, just a few days after Nathan’s best friend said the child has been ‘so happy’ after moving out of Jenelle Evans’ home.

Amid a custody battle and address change, Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser Griffith, 4, is still smiling. His father Nathan Griffith, 31 — who is currently taking care of Kaiser — treated the boy to a fun day at the pool, which Nathan’s girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt shared photos and a video from on June 10. Kaiser floated on a pool noodle, blew bubbles and even showed off his underwater breathing skills! The child is turning into a “water baby,” which Ashley adorably noted in her Instagram caption. “These are too cute not to share. 💦,” she wrote, adding, “What a little water baby just like his handsome daddy. 💕 .”

The pool day has just been one of many family outings. Nathan was seen smiling in a photo with his dad and Ashley on June 9, who were all at a Church service that served complimentary donuts! Nathan also enjoys taking his mini me to the water park and bowling alley, which the former Teen Mom 2 star’s best friend, Katlyn McCormick, 28, revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “They do everything together now and have fun. It’s not stuck in a house being scared anymore,” Katlyn told us, after Child Protective Services reportedly removed Kaiser from Jenelle and husband David Eason’s home in North Carolina on May 10. On May 1, David had admitted to killing the dog of Kaiser’s mom, and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and County Animal Control spearheaded a joint investigation into animal cruelty allegations afterwards.

Nathan’s best friend has also seen a noticeable change in Kaiser’s attitude, according to her observations. “I FaceTime with Kaiser often and he’s in such a good place. His demeanor as a little boy has changed so much since being with Nathan. Kaiser is so happy and he even told me he isn’t scared anymore,” Katyln told HollywoodLife, and she had high praise for her longtime friend: “[Nathan has] really been able to take Kaiser out of his shell and change everything that he went through.”

Jenelle had also shared a happy video of Kaiser on June 7, who spent the day at the chicken coop on Jenelle and David’s “The Land.” It’s unclear when the video was filmed, as Jenelle and David are reportedly only allowed “one hour once a week of supervised visits,” a source told E! News. Kaiser’s siblings, Jace, 9, and Ensley, 2, are staying with Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans.