Justin Bieber Shares Video Of Himself ‘Fighting’ Tom Cruise After Bizarrely Challenging The Actor To A Duel

Tom Cruise stepped up to Justin Bieber’s call to action– well, sort of. One day after the singer challenged Tom to a fight in the Octagon, the showdown didn’t quite ‘go as planned.’

The boxing match between Justin Bieber, 25, and Tom Cruise, 56, finally happened…thanks to the clever editing of a fan. Justin challenged the Mission Impossible star to a fight in the Octagon via Twitter on June 9, and the following day, a fan showed that Tom “answered” the Biebs’ call. Borrowing the iconic boxing scene from Tom’s 1992 flick, Far and Away, Justin’s face is edited onto Tom’s opponent. If you recall the plot of Far and Away, you’ll remember that Tom’s character knocks out his challenger with his bare knuckles. So much for Justin tweeting that if Tom doesn’t square up in the ring, that means he’s “scared” and “will never live it down,” in the pop star’s words — acknowledging this, Justin captioned the video, “Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned.”

If you pay attention to the other faces in the crowd, you’ll notice that UFC President Dana White, 49, and UFC star Conor McGregor, 30, were also cropped into the video. The cameos weren’t random — Justin had tagged the UFC president in his tweet directed at Tom.

As for Conor, the mixed martial artist had offered his own company to serve as the host for JB and Tom’s potential face-off. “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!” Conor tweeted on June 9. Ironically, Conor is also Irish — making his edited cameo in the Far and Away clip even more perfect, considering that Irish men had egged on Tom’s character to box for a $200 cash prize.

Fans were already confused when Justin called out Tom on Twitter, a reaction that was repeated on Monday. This time, Beliebers resorted to tagging Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun. “Scooter, come collect your son,” one such fan tweeted in reaction to the edited video, while another wrote, “@scooterbraun we need to talk.” Yup, Justin is having fun with his fans as they await that fifth studio album.