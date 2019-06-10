Jenelle Evans’ Mom Posts New Photo Of Jace & Ensley At Aquarium As ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Fights For Custody

As Jenelle Evans fights to regain custody of her two youngest kids, her mom is making sure her daughter, Ensley, is having fun with a fun trip to the aquarium over the weekend!

Barbara Evans has temporary custody of Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s daughter, Ensley, 2, and she’s making sure to keep the little one’s life as normal as possible. Over the weekend, that meant a trip to the aquarium with Ensley’s half-brother, Jace, 9, who Barbara has full custody of, and another friend. Barbara posted a sweet pic of the outing on Instagram, which shows the kids posing in front of one of the tanks. Not pictured was Jenelle’s middle child, Kaiser, 4, who is currently staying with his dad, Nathan Griffith. Kaiser and Ensley, as well as David’s daughter, Maryssa, from another relationship, were removed from the couple’s home at the end of May, after it was deemed unsafe for them by CPS.

The decision to remove the kids from Jenelle and David’s care came after David admitted to shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, while the children were home. He’s vehemently defended his actions, and said that he killed the dog because it had bitten Ensley more than once. Jenelle and David have made several court appearances in their attempts to get custody back, but so far, a judge has not ruled in their favor. The pair are reportedly in therapy, while David is reportedly set to undergo a psych evaluation, as part of the process to get the kids back.

Experts have confirmed to HollywoodLife that if Jenelle leaves David, she has a good chance of regaining custody of the kids. However, she has defiantly stood by him throughout all of the drama. Jenelle was also fired from Teen Mom 2 following her decision to stay with the 30-year-old after his violent actions.

However, she has made it clear that she will do whatever it takes to fight for her kids back. “[I] will do anything necessary to get hem back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” Jenelle said. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”