Iggy Azalea Seen In 1st Photo Since Nude Photo Leak: She Goes Makeup-Free While Out With BF

For the first time since her nude photos were leaked online at the end of May, Iggy Azalea was photographed out in Miami with her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, and adorable dog.

Iggy Azalea remains on a social media break since her nude photo hack in May, but she has finally surfaced in public for the first time since the pictures were publicly released. The rapper went makeup-free for her Miami outing, during which she was joined by boyfriend, Playboi Carti. She looked cool and casual in a pair of black pants and gray windbreaker, which she paired with sneakers. Iggy was carrying her dog as she and Playboi headed to the car, and he did not seem happy to see paparazzi nearby, as he was seen glaring at the cameras.

The topless photos of Iggy, which were outtakes from a 2016 GQ Australia shoot and never intended for publication, were leaked on May 27. Hours later, Iggy released a statement about how “violated” she felt about the situation, and went onto delete her Twitter and Instagram accounts. “A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me,” Iggy wrote. “The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming and makes me feel like throwing up.”

She added that the feeling of “humiliation” she was going through was like a “nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting your relationships and people who matter most too.”

The uncensored photos of Iggy’s topless shoot were taken as a birthday gift for her plastic surgeon, who performed her breast augmentation in 2016. The censored photos still appear on the GQ Australia website as part of the approved shoot.