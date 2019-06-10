Emily Ratajkowski Posts Topless Selfie, Pouting Extremely Full Lips, on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski kicked off her week by posting a photo of herself looking au naturale and gorgeous in a selfie that her fans couldn’t resist gushing over.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, got her week off to a good start on June 10 by posting a beautiful Instagram selfie. In the picture the model appears to be topless and gazes into the distance as she plays with her hooped earring. She’s wearing minimal makeup and the lens is close enough to capture her freckles and full pout. She captioned the picture, simply, “Mondays.”

Emily’s fans loved the pic and within an hour it racked up more than 150,000 likes. “Wish I looked this good on a Monday,” one person wrote. “Best freckles,” makeup artist Linda Hay added. “You look so perfect,” another follower gushed.

As fans and critics of Emily know she doesn’t shy away from flashing serious skin on Instagram and on the red carpet. She can pull off the skimpiest gravity-defying, string bikinis without a dimple or wrinkle in sight. On May 16 she posted a naked photo of herself on Instagram to draw attention to the controversial Alabama anti-abortion law, which virtually bans all pregnancy terminations. “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape,” Emily captioned the photo. “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.”

Emily added, “The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.”

In addition to protesting laws that dictate what a woman can and can’t do with her reproductive system, Emily has no problem shutting down body-shamers. In March, when trolls slammed her pal’s swimsuit booty shot, the model clapped back by writing, in part, “Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the Internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful.’”