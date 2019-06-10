Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Proves She’s Ageless By Celebrating Her Birthday With Sexy Bikini Selfies
Elizabeth Hurley is another year older, but she’s not letting that stop her roll of ‘bikini selfies’! The actress celebrated her 54th birthday with swimsuit photos and a cake, courtesy of her exciting new workplace.
Another birthday means Elizabeth Hurley, now 54, has even more bragging rights over her time-defying beauty. The Royals star proved this with a round of “bikini selfies” for Instagram on her birthday, June 10! She puckered up for the camera while rocking a hot red bikini top and jumbo sunglasses, and left a sweet note at the end of her post: “Thank you for all your good wishes xx.” She also mentioned the Hulu series Runaways, because Elizabeth has an exciting project to look forward to in her 54th year: she was just cast in the Marvel show!
On June 5, the model and actress revealed that she’d be taking on the role of sorceress Morgan Le Fey in Season 3 of Runaways. “Thrilled to be joining the Marvel Universe to play Morgan le Fey, an iconic @marvel villain and the greatest sorceress of all time, in @marvelsrunaways. Can’t wait to start 😘😘,” Elizabeth captioned a comic book screenshot of the sexy sorceress. Even more good news — the show announced that it was “officially in production” on May 13!
Elizabeth didn’t take a vacation day to celebrate her birthday, however. The brunette beauty shared a clip from a Runaways table read on her Instagram Story, which turned out to be her first day on set! Her new co-stars still made sure to celebrate the occasion by surprising Elizabeth with a big cake, complete with lit candles.
View this post on Instagram
Birthday selfies #LA @marvelsrunaways 😘😘😘😘 Thank you for all your good wishes xx
A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on
Staying true to brand, Elizabeth also wowed us in a tiny white swimsuit and leopard print bikini in the days leading up to her birthday. We’re hoping that another birthday and new acting job doesn’t put a pause on Elizabeth’s steady stream of beachwear inspiration!