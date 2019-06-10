Cuba Gooding Jr, Accused Of Groping Woman At NYC Midtown Club

Cuba Gooding Jr., one of the biggest celebs of the 1990s and star of ‘The People V. OJ Simpson,’ has been accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ a woman’s breast while partying in an NYC club.

Cuba Gooding Jr., 51, has been accused of inappropriately touching a 30-year-old woman while at a Manhattan club on Sunday (June 9) night, reports Page Six. The NYPD is reportedly investigating an incident where the Oscar award-winning actor allegedly grabbed a woman’s breast around 9 pm ET while they were socializing at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on 7th Avenue in Midtown. The woman, while reportedly speaking with the police, accused Cuba of being “highly intoxicated.” After the alleged grab, she got into an argument with him that had to be broken up by security, according to Page Six’s sources.

The woman reportedly called 911 around 1 a.m. The NYPD arrived at the scene, but after searching the area, they couldn’t find him. Page Six reports that the Jerry Maguire star was caught on video leaving the club soon after the alleged incident. The case was referred to the NYPD Special Victims Division, the sources told Page Six, and that Cuba is reportedly being sought on charges of forcible touching. TMZ reports that its sources told them the same thing: that the NYPD is looking to book the actor over this alleged incident. HollywoodLife has reached out to Cuba’s camp and the NYPD for further information on this. When any further details are made available, we’ll update the post with them.

An Instagram video taken by a bystander shows Cuba having a good time at the nightclub. He was seen wearing a button-down shirt and singing a spirited rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully” into a microphone. He also posed for photos with fans, according to Page Six.

Cuba won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for his role in Jerry Maguire. He recently returned the spotlight for his critically acclaimed performance on The People V. OJ Simpson. He was previously married to Sara Kapfer, but they separated in 2014. He filed for divorce in 2017, ending their 20-year marriage. At the time, Cuba was reportedly looking to get joint custody of Piper Gooding, the couple’s then-10-year-old daughter. Since the split from Sara, Page Six reports that he’s been romantically linked to Claudine De Niro, the estranged wife of Robert De Niro’s son, Raphael.