Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Priyanka Chopra & More Stars Send Love After They Share Wedding Pic

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s special day was made even sweeter when their famous friends gushed about their wedding on Instagram in loving comments.

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, were certainly feeling the love on their wedding day! When the now-married couple both posted a breathtaking pic from the ceremony on Instagram, their comments sections were instantly flooded with well wishes from their famous friends, co-stars, and family. The stars were thrilled to see the newlyweds so happy after tying the knot, especially in this photo (which you can see here) that shows them laughing giddily as they leave the ceremony, while staring into each others’ eyes. That’s pure love right there! On Chris’ post alone, dozens of his pals sang his and his new bride’s praises.

Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director, James Gunn, was at the wedding, and wrote, “🙌❤️🙌 ‘Twas beautiful.” Chris’ GotG co-stars, Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora), each commented, “Massive congrats!!!!!!!!!,” and “Many blessings for you guys!!!!” His Jurassic World co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard, couldn’t contain her happiness, either. She commented, “❤️Soul mates❤️.” Aww! His former co-star from Parks and Recreation, Rob Lowe, wrote “Love you two so much!” Priyanka Chopra, who is starring alongside Chris in the upcoming action film Cowboy Ninja Viking (and a newlywed herself), wrote, “Amazing! Congratulations! 🎉👏.”

So many other famous friends chimed in. Keegan Michael Key commented, “Congratulations Chris and Katherine! Your happiness is inspiring. Hope to see you on the Cape! All our Best, Keegan and Elle ❤️.” So sweet! Chris and Katherine also received best wishes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Munn, Jason Momoa, John Krasinski, Zachary Levi, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Hough, and Cobie Smulders. Katherine got an equal amount of love on her pic. As well as most of the above celebrities, stars like Mandy Moore and Ashley Graham praised Chris and Katherine. The This Is Us star, who recently got married, wrote, “Congrats and welcome to the club, married lady!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉💕💕💕.” The model wrote, “Aw congrats beautiful couple!!!”

There was one person hanging out in the comments who was more important than everyone else, though. Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, couldn’t stop gushing about his beautiful sister in her Armani wedding dress, and even called Chris his brother.