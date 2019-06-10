Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: Why They’ll Still Spend Lots Of Time Together & Bradley Will Be A Hands-On Dad

Although Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are no longer couple, their family unit still remains strong. They will continue to put parenthood and their daughter, Lea, 2, before anything else. Bradley is ‘ready’ to embrace the his new normal.

Athough Bradley Cooper, 44, and Irina Shayk, 33, are going through the motions of their recent breakup, they’re both on the same page as to how they will move forward as a family. “The two will continue to spend time together because of their daughter, [Lea, 2], a source close to the now ex-couple tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. News of their split came on June 6. Bradley and Irina dated for four years. Nonetheless, they continue to remain a “united family front,” the insider reveals, adding that the pair were seen together less than a couple weeks ago.

“When they’re together, which is often because of their daughter, they don’t spend much time talking together, so the breakup news makes sense. But, the split seems to be very friendly and there’s no bad blood between the two,” the source confirms. “They just want different things out of life. While it appears to be a mutual breakup, it seemed Irina wanted to end it more than Bradley, though Bradley knows it is what’s best.”

Irina stepped out for the first time after news of the split on June 7. She was seen cuddling their daughter while they headed into an art studio in LA. The newly single model appeared to be in good spirits as she was seen smiling with her daughter. As for Bradley? — He, too, is ready to tackle parenting as a single dad. “Bradley is such a loving, hands-on father and constantly has Lea alone to himself, so he will have no trouble living the single dad life,” the source says. “He is so sweet with her and is always laughing and smiling with her and holding her and engaging. You can tell his daughter is his everything.” Lea is their only child, and it is unclear at this time, how they will proceed with any official custody agreement.



Meanwhile, the insider says not to be surprised if the former couple is photographed out and about together. “Bradley and Irina have continued to spend so much time together for their daughter. They’re usually in the Brentwood area at the farmer’s market with their daughter. They like to take Lea for ice cream at Sweet Rose in the country mart and to music and gym classes,” the source explains.

Irina and Bradley began dating in April 2015, after he ended his relationship with model, Suki Waterhouse. They confirmed they were expecting their first child together, Lea in November 2016, when Irina debuted her baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Despite their longterm romance, Bradley and Irina never got engaged or married. They’re remained extremely private about their relationship and family life throughout the years, although Bradley and Irina have walked red carpets together as a couple.