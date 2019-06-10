Ava Phillippe, 19, Finally Reacts To Fans Saying Her Boyfriend Owen Looks Like Her Dad Ryan

Ava Phillippe has responded to comments that her man, Owen Mahoney, is the spitting image of her dad, Ryan. Reese Witherspoon’s mini-me made her feelings clear on June 9.

Ava Phillippe, 19, doesn’t think that her boyfriend Owen Mahony looks like her dad, Ryan, 44, at all. The blonde – who is her mom Reese Witherspoon’s twin – took to Instagram to respond to a friend’s comment on pics that she posted of herself and her man on June 9. In the photos, Ava and Owen snuggle up at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. After fans swooped in to compare Owen to her dad, a friend called Talia commented to dispute the comparison. “He does not look like your dad,” the pal wrote. Ava completely agreed, writing in response, “Big thx.”

That doesn’t mean that Ava’s fans agree too. One person responded to both ladies, by writing, “I literally thought this was Reese and Ryan for a hot second. I’m so sry [sic].” Another fan added, “@avaphillippe wow I just had flashbacks to the ‘90s of Ryan and Reese at first glance. They were a great looking couple though and you guys are too!” But, not everyone agreed. One fan backed Ava and Talia up, writing, “@avaphillippe he does not look like your dad, the only thing is that they are both very good looking….actually dad is better looking!”

It’s been many years since Reese, 43, and Ryan Phillippe were a couple. The former Cruel Intentions co-stars divorced in 2007, after eight years of marriage. They have two children together, Ava, and her brother Deacon, 15.

If Ava can’t see any similarity between her man and her dad, it’s hard to deny that she looks like a mirror image of her Big Little Lies star mom. On March 22 she shared a birthday tribute to Reese on her Instagram page. In the photo, mother and daughter both wear sleeveless, outfits with their blonde hair loose. Ava’s Instagram followers declared that they were “twins.” One person even likened the teen to her mom’s Legally Blonde character. “She looks like Elle Woods who just entered Harvard,” the person wrote.