Kristen Stewart, Chris Pine, & More Stars Remember Anton Yelchin In Touching Documentary

Kristen Stewart, Chris Pine and more opened up about their late friend Anton Yelchin, who tragically died in 2016, in the trailer for the new documentary about his life, ‘Love, Antosha’.

Anton Yelchin the talented Russian actor who passed away at the age of 27 after a shocking car accident in 2016, left behind a beautiful legacy, and that was proven in the trailer for Love, Antosha, a new documentary about his life directed by Garrett Price. In the preview video for the highly anticipated upcoming feature, which was released on June 10, those who knew Anton, including Kristen Stewart, Chris Pine, and more talked about the memorable memories they have with him and how much he is missed.

“I was so kind of baffled by how good he was,” Kristen says about Anton, who appeared in the three most recent Star Trek films, in the trailer. “I wanted to be better, smarter, cooler, but couldn’t even hang with him.” Kristen starred alongside Anton in the 2005 film Fierce People and a photo of her looking at him in awe as he stands alongside her is included in the clip.

Like Kristen, Chris, who co-starred in Star Trek with Anton, expressed his admiration for the late star. “Certain images, I can’t get out of my mind,” he says. Star Trek director J.J. Abrams also opened up about how much of an impact Anton made. “For Chris Pine to be freaked out about what Anton did means it was out there,” he gushes.

In addition to the actors and directors who worked with him, Anton’s own voice can be heard as a narration in the documentary. He opens up about how passionately he feels about acting and how his family, especially his mom, inspired him every step of the way. “It was like the first thing I consciously said to my folks: I want to do this, I want to make movies,” he explains in a voice over while photos of him throughout the years flash in sequence. “My mom, I owe her everything for believing in me.”

Anton’s parents, Irina and Viktor Yelchin, were Russian figure skaters in their native country before moving from Leningrad to Los Angles, CA with Anton when he was just six-months-old. The title of the documentary is based on how Anton would sign letters of love to his mother when he was a child. “When he was little, every day he would write cards, ‘Dear Mommy, I love you so very much, Love, Antosha’,” Irina says in the trailer while going through the touching memorabilia. “There’s no gifts better than those.”

Love, Antosha was first screened at the Sundance Film Festival in Jan. and is set for a worldwide release on Aug. 2.