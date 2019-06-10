Andy Cohen Says No One Can ‘Replace’ Lisa Vanderpump On ‘RHOBH’ & Reveals If She’d Be Invited Back

Andy Cohen knows that nobody can ever replace Lisa Vanderpump, but he still believes in the future of ‘RHOBH’. He reveals if we can expect an LVP cameo in the future, and more, on his radio show.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen dedicated the June 10 episode of his Andy Cohen Live radio program to discussing all things The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Lisa Vanderpump‘s shocking announcement that she’s quitting the reality show after nine seasons. Andy’s just as devastated as the rest of us RHOBH fans, but he’s hopeful for the future — both hers and the show’s. “I wish she would’ve been [at the reunion], and I think she would have been great, and I hope — and I think — she actually could have left with some resolution,” Andy admitted. “And as for Lisa Vanderpump leaving the show, no one will EVER replace her. And no one can replace her.”

During his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show (listen to full episode above), the Watch What Happens Live! host reminisced about the beginnings of RHOBH and meeting Lisa for the first time. “It has been well documented that when we were developing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show,” Andy confessed. “I was like, ‘We have Orange County — why would we do Beverly Hills?’ When I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show. I just wanted to see more of Lisa and so did all of you. She is iconic.”

We all agree that LVP’s the HBIC of RHOBH, and it’s so sad to see her go. The show just won’t be the same without her! But Andy made a very good point: there’s still going to be tons of Lisa Vanderpump on Bravo. “I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa in all of her glory on Vanderpump Rules,” Andy said. “I guess that’s what mitigates the loss of her from Beverly Hills. That ‘OMG thank God I still get to her on Vanderpump Rules‘. She will always be the queen of diamonds in the Bravo universe. And as for the RHOBH, listen — the show will go on. We have a bunch of all-star all-star housewives in Beverly Hills. Like real all-stars. Look at that line up.

“And the wonderful thing about this series is that when one person leaves, another joins, and you don’t know where the story will go,” he continued. “NeNe [Leakes] left Atlanta for a spell; Bethenny [Frankel] left New York. People come and go, but the show remains. And that’s what’s so cool about this show. You don’t know where it’s going to go. The door will always be open to Lisa [to return to RHOBH], as it is when people leave the show.