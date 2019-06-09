Selena Gomez Deletes The Final Trace Of Justin Bieber From Her Instagram & Fans Rejoice

Selena Gomez finally deleted her 2018 birthday post to Justin Bieber, the last Instagram pic relating to her ex, one year after their split, and her fans showed their support by responding with encouragement.

It looks like Selena Gomez, 26, is ready to close the social media chapter on her previous romance with Justin Bieber, 25, for good. The singer deleted the last Justin-related post remaining on her Instagram and her fans were totally here for it! The post was the one she shared in 2018 to wish her then romantic partner a Happy Birthday and now that it’s gone, it’s definitely a sign that she wants no trace of her ex on her Instagram account any longer. Justin married Hailey Baldwin, 22, in Sept. 2018, so he’s proved he’s ready to move on and Selena’s followers are happy she seems to be feeling the same.

A plethora of Selena’s fans responded to an Instagram fan page post reporting the “Good For You’ crooner’s latest deletion, and in the responses, most of them seemed pleased. “Finally the end of a chapter. New beginnings, a better future, a brighter future awaits her🙏🙏🙏,” one supportive response read. “Amen thank u God finally giving her the strength to remove it,” read another. “Finally👏🏼,” a third follower wrote.

Selena and Justin broke up in Mar. 2018 after reconciling in the months prior. Since their split, the brunette beauty’s been working hard to keep herself healthy and strong. She reportedly suffered an “emotional breakdown” months after her breakup from Justin in Oct. 2018 and entered a mental health treatment facility for a few months before resurfacing in Dec. 2018. Since then, she seems to have her life back on track and has happily been making regular appearances at various events, including a recent charity softball game in Kansas City. She also visited sick children in a local hospital on June 7 before the weekend game.