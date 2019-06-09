Selena Gomez, Ariel Winter and Olivia Wilde were all spotted wearing the same bowling shirts for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend tournament in Kansas City.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend continued on June 8 with a bowling tournament! Naturally, the famous attendees, including Ariel Winter, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Wilde, all dressed the part in blue, yellow and white bowling shirts advertising the charity event. For the event at Pinstripes in Kansas City, Ariel smiled for cameras while posing with a red bowling ball. She kept her bowling shirt open over a black tank top, tying the outer layer at the waist. She finished off her casual look with skinny jeans and black combat boots.

Olivia and Selena also got the jeans memo. Both stars rocked denim, with Olivia opting for a dark wash pair and Selena choosing an acid wash pair. Both ladies rocked white sneakers with their looks too. Olivia kept her bowling shirt open over a blue “KC” heart t-shirt while the “Hands To Myself” hitmaker kept her top closed. The pals were photographed hugging inside the venue, and Selena later gave the Booksmart director a shout-out on Instagram.

Alongside a post of three images, two of Selena with Olivia and one of Paul Rudd wearing a t-shirt with Selena on it, the 13 Reasons Why producer wrote, “When Olivia is a star and Paul wears your face on a shirt (btw if you haven’t seen Olivia’s movie Booksmart I don’t understand you).”

After the festivities went down, Selena took to her Instagram story to tell her followers about the success of the charity event, which raised money for nonprofit hospital Children’s Mercy Kansas City. “We raised 2.5 million for Kansas City tonight. An amazing hospital. Now we’re going to celebrate it even though I’m so tired. Thank you guys,” Selena said in a black and white video. Other celebrity attendees at the event included Katherine McNamera, Al Roker and Olivia’s fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who co-founded the group in 2010 with Paul Rudd and Rob Riggle.

But this isn’t the only event from the Big Slick weekend! The festivities kicked off on Friday, June 7 when the stars participated in a softball game at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium. What a fun way to raise money for such a good cause!