Olivia Culpo took to Instagram on June 8 to share a stunning photo of herself flaunting a gorgeous figure-flattering white dress while enjoying a glass of wine at RoseFest 2019 in Napa, CA.

Olivia Culpo, 27, sure knows how to attend a wine gathering in style! The brunette model had some fun at RoseFest 2019 in Napa, CA on June 8 and shared a gorgeous photo from the event to Instagram. In the snapshot, Olivia can be seen sitting and posing with a glass of rose wine in her hand while wearing a seriously eye-catching fashion choice. The young beauty flaunted a long-sleeved white sheer dress that tied at the waist and had a slit, and the flashes of skin she showed off in it definitely made the look a sexy one! “#RoseFest2019 with @sterlingvineyards. My first time in Napa :) #SterlingStyle#SterlingVineyardsPartner #For21+,” Olivia captioned the photo.

In addition to the pic at the wine event, Olivia posted another photo that showed her posing outside of a private jet with her friend Kristen Louelle. She’s wearing the same dress in the post along with a matching white jacket and is giving the camera a kissing face as she holds a unicorn balloon above her head.

The Napa outing isn’t the first time Olivia has showed off a sexy dress. Just one day before her wine event, she went out to dinner in Los Angeles with actress Cara Santana, 34, and wore a sleeveless flowing sheer black dress that allowed her matching bra and underwear underneath it to peek out. Whether she’s attending private outings with friends or making public appearances, this lady sure knows how to work it in the best attire!

We hope to see more pics from Olivia’s busy and eventful life on social media soon and can’t wait to see what other fashion choices she flaunts in the future!