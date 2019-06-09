Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A MMA Fight & Fans Are Confused: ‘Literally, What?’

Well this is random. Justin Bieber wants to get Tom Cruise in the Octogon for a fight and even is trying to get UFC chief Dana White to make it happen. Now his fans are wondering what is going on.

Justin Bieber must have had some free time on his hands on June 9 — or he just watched Tom Cruise kick ass in one too many films because the 25-year-old singer just challenged the 56-year-old movie superstar to a fight. And that has fans asking what the heck is happening! Justin picked the battle with the tweet “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @ danawhite ?” asking the UFC chief Dana White directly to make it happen.

Now we know Justin has some good boxing skills, but Mixed Martial Arts is serious business that athletes train years for in several disciplines. Did the Biebs just watch Jack Reacher or some Mission Impossible films one too many times? Tom does nearly all of his own daring stunts and is definitely a very tough guy, but what would he gain by getting into a UFC match with a pop singer over half his age?

Fans had no idea what was going on, as one person responded to the singer’s tweet with “We don’t like your odds, Justin..” Another wrote “Literally, what?” at it’s randomness. “I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up,” one fan added while another threw the gauntlet back at the Biebs, telling him “I wanna challenge user justinbieber to release his 5th studio album.”

Smack talker extraordinaire and former UFC Champ Conor McGregor took Justin’s trolling — or challenge — and ran with it, tweeting back at him “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!” We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this weird new feud.