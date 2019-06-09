Jordyn Woods: How Jaden Smith Helped Her Feel ‘Comfortable’ At B-Day Party With Ex BFF Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were both at a mutual friend’s birthday party Friday night, and Jaden Smith was a supportive friend to her throughout the night.

Although Kylie Jenner, 21, and Jordyn Woods, 21, are no longer the best friends they were before the Tristan Thompson, 28, kissing scandal in February, that doesn’t mean they can’t be cordial with one another. The two both attended friend Anastasia Karanikolaou’s 21st birthday celebration at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles Friday night, and a huge source of comfort for Jordyn was friend Jaden Smith, 20. “[Kylie and Jordyn] both were there to celebrate their mutual friend’s birthday and knew the other would be present,” a source close to the young women EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “It’s a huge reason why Jordyn went, was because Jaden was there with her.”

“Jordyn felt comfortable going because she knew a lot of people would be there and Jaden wouldn’t leave her side,” our insider continued. “Jordyn wouldn’t have gone without [Jaden] and she knew this day would come. They all run in the same social circles.” The source added that Jordyn and Kylie are “both mature adults who are OK with this.”

Also at the club that night was Tristan – but he reportedly left soon after he arrived. “For Kylie, seeing Jordyn is less stressful than seeing Tristan honestly,” our source said. “At the end of the day, everyone knows his intent to hurt [Khloé Kardashian, 35] is what caused all of this and he took advantage of Jordyn. Having said that, that doesn’t forgive Jordyn for what she did.”

But what has gotten Jordyn through a lot of this drama has been having Jaden by her side. “Jaden Smith has been so supportive of Jordyn Woods and there for her constantly,” the insider continued. “When Jordyn ran into [Kendall Jenner, 23] at Coachella unexpectedly, Jaden was the one there to make sure everyone was OK. It’s a little hard and uncomfortable for him just given the nature of the situation, however, he’s happy to be friends with everyone.”

We’re so glad that Jordyn has someone like Jaden to help her go through this. We can’t even imagine what it would be like to lose your best friend under the microscope of the public. Thankfully, Jordyn and Kylie could both enjoy their friend’s birthday party co-existing in peace.