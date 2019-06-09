Watch
Jenelle Evans Slammed For Sharing Video Of David Eason & Her Kids Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans took to YouTube to share a new video that featured her controversial husband David Eason, her kids, and her dog Nugget, who David shot and killed, on June 8 and followers criticized her for it.

Jenelle Evans, 27, seemed like she was taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing on June 8 when she shared a video that showed her in happier times with her husband David Eason, 30, some of her kids, and her dog Nugget, but not all of her followers were impressed with her timing of the post, especially since she’s currently in a custody battle after losing custody of her kids. In the video, which Jenelle titled “Getting Chickens and Chicks..FIRST TIME”, the Teen Mom 2 star and David can be seen happily mingling with their family, including Jenelle’s sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and their daughter Ensley, 2, as they introduce the kids to chickens on a farm for the first time. Nugget, the dog David admitted to shooting and killing in early May after claiming it snapped at Ensley, can also be seen in the video along with the other family dog, Jax. At one point in the clip, David is holding a baby chick and giving it a kiss as he introduces it to the kids.

“Take a step into our #homesteading lives! 👩🏻‍🌾💓 Since the beginning of this year I’ve strived very hard to get the #family together and involved with our different projects. So far they have fallen in love with the experience! Here’s a little sneak peek of getting chicks and chickens for the first time!” Jenelle, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 shortly after the incident with Nugget, captioned the video post on Instagram.

Although there were a lot of smiles and excited kids in the video, Jenelle’s followers were not thrilled with the post and thought it was inappropriate that she would even share it amid the custody battle and David’s controversial actions. “Watching this back, SHOULD break your heart. It breaks mine,” one follower wrote. ” I feel like most of us have more love and sympathy for your kids than you do.” Others pointed out the fact that David should not be around animals after killing Nugget. “This man should not be allowed around animals, period,” one comment read.

Some other followers went on to slam Jenelle for posting videos instead of focusing on getting her kids back and mending her problems. “Jenelle you lost custody of your kids!!! Try focusing on getting them back!!” one comment read. “If only you worked that hard to get your babies back 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄,” read another.

Jenelle and David lost custody of their kids after going to court when David’s controversial incident with Nugget caused Child Protective Services (CPS) to get involved. Jenelle’s son Kaiser is currently staying with his dad Nathan Griffith, 31, while Jace and Ensley are with Jenelle mother Barbara. Jenelle and David must now cooperate with the judge to do what they can to try and get back custody. “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court,” Jenelle’s manager Johnny Donovan told HollywoodLife. “We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to corporate with the court and their decisions.”