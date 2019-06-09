Irina Shayk Shares 1st Instagram Photos Since Bradley Cooper Split: Supermodel Surfaces In Iceland

Irina Shayk took to Instagram on June 8 to share a gorgeous photo of herself in Iceland as well as some other snapshots just two days after her split from longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper made headlines.

Irina Shayk, 33, is already embracing her new single life with some beautiful views and great friends. The Russian model shared some pics and video to Instagram that show her spending some time in Iceland just two days after news of her split from Bradley Cooper, 44, made headlines. In one eye-catching pic, the attractive brunette can be seen sitting and posing on a rock in front of the bright blue icy water that European country is known for. She appears to be wearing a gray sweater dress that’s off-the-shoulder on one side in the snapshot and matching gray socks. She tagged the Italian clothing brand Falconeri in the caption. She also posted incredible shots of streaming waters among beautiful green grass in her story. See Irina’s gorgeous Iceland pic HERE.

In addition to Irina, Ali Kavoussi, a managing partner at The Lions agency, was also on the trip and he shared a pic from the Icelandic getaway that featured Irina. In the pic, he can be seen smiling and posing with her as well as with photographer Giampaolo Sgura. Irina’s wearing a light blue turtle neck sweater in the photo and looks as happy as could be. “Seeing Iceland 🇮🇸 with my loves @irinashayk@giampaolosgura #iceland#irinashayk #giampaolosgura#friendsandfamily #bff thank you @falconeriofficial for such a beautiful trip ❤️❤️❤️,” Ali captioned the post.

Irina has yet to speak out about her breakup from Bradley, who she started dating in 2015. The former lovebirds share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper together and are reportedly trying to figure out custody arrangements now that they’re no longer involved in a romance. Just hours after news of the split went public , Irina was seen out and about at an art studio in Los Angeles with Lea and she held the adorable tot close while kissing her forehead.

We’re not sure how Irina and Bradley will proceed in the public eye from here but it’s great to see Irina being surrounded by her daughter and good friends!