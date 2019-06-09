Heidi Klum took to Instagram on June 8 to share her support for Pride Month and the LGBTQ community by posting a dancing video of herself flaunting a bikini while covered in multi-colored body paint.

Heidi Klum, 46, is celebrating Pride Month by embracing her gorgeous bod in a variety of colors! The model couldn’t contain her excitement when she posted a fun clip to Instagram on June 8 that showed her dancing to George Michael‘s “Freedom! ’90” in a bikini with brightly colored paint splattered all over her body. She was all smiles in the eye-catching video and made sure to express her support for the LGBTQ community in her caption for the post. “Happy #PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Celebrating & supporting all of those in the LGBTQ+ community today … and every day. Thank you for educating, inspiring and continually fighting for a world that is tolerant and equal. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 #loveislove #pride #pride2019#equality #lgbtq #vote,” the caption read.

In addition to her memorable dancing video, Heidi took to her Instagram story to post several videos from a Pride event that showed multiple people sporting rainbow-colored costumes. She interacted with them as she filmed and complimented their incredible ensembles. She also showed a bit of a performance on a stage and seemed to thoroughly be enjoying the weekend festivities.

When Heidi’s not sharing her love of Pride Month, she’s hanging out with her fiance Tom Kaulitz, 29. She recently posted a sweet photo of her and Tom hanging out before he went out on tour with his band Tokio Hotel. The couple cuddled together on a couch for the pic and promoted Tom’s tour in the caption. “#melancholicparadisetour beginns in 6 Days ❤️@tokiohotel,” the caption read.

Heidi and Tom got engaged in Dec. 2018 and the beauty hasn’t been shy about sharing her love for the hunk ever since. It’s great to see her having a wonderful time with her love as her many Instagram videos and pics prove, and we also can’t wait to see pics from her upcoming wedding!