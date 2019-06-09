Elizabeth Hurley slayed yet another Instagram bathing suit photo and we couldn’t love it more!

Elizabeth Hurley continued to wow us with her latest stunning Instagram pic. The actress, who turns 54 on June 10, shared a sizzling bikini photo on June 8. She wore a white string bikini that featured an embellished top. She wore a necklace to go along with the look.

“Bikini weather finally here 😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach #crystallinebikini,” Elizabeth captioned the pic. She hashtagged Elizabeth Hurley Beach, her bathing suit company, as well. The gorgeous brunette stood in the pic with wet-looking wavy hair and a dark eyeliner look. Elizabeth rocked a pink blush and glossy lips, too. The star’s pic came just in time for summer, and her bathing suit line is the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of the warmer months.

Elizabeth certainly hasn’t been shy about rocking her bikinis on her ‘gram. Her most recent pic was on May 31, in which she wore an animal print designed bikini. She claimed in the caption that that bathing suit was her “fave” for the season. Before that, she shared a pic of her blue-and-white striped two piece.

We’ll never get tired of Elizabeth’s gorgeous bathing suit pics online. We love her confidence in her body, and it’s totally contagious! We’re excited to wear her pieces ourselves, and for now, we’ll just have admire her pics of her wearing them. We hope Elizabeth has a fantastic summer, and we can’t wait to see what else she’s up to these next few months.