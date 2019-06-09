See Pic
Hollywood Life

Elizabeth Hurley Is An Ageless Beauty In Tiny White Swimsuit Ahead Of 54th Birthday – Pic

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9919335ay)Elizabeth Hurley'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 09 Oct 2018ELIZABETH HURLEY: “WE WILL FIND A CURE FOR BREAST CANCER”Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. After losing her Grandmother to the disease, global icon Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission, determined that one day a cure will be found. She joins us this morning to talk about her role as Global ambassador of The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.
Elizabeth Hurley 'Rocketman' film premiere, London, UK - 20 May 2019
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** New York, NY - Ageless beauty, Elizabeth Hurley, turns heads in an elegant pink dress while out in NYC. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Elizabeth Hurley BCRF Hot Pink Party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Elizabeth Hurley slayed yet another Instagram bathing suit photo and we couldn’t love it more!

Elizabeth Hurley continued to wow us with her latest stunning Instagram pic. The actress, who turns 54 on June 10, shared a sizzling bikini photo on June 8. She wore a white string bikini that featured an embellished top. She wore a necklace to go along with the look.

“Bikini weather finally here 😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach #crystallinebikini,” Elizabeth captioned the pic. She hashtagged Elizabeth Hurley Beach, her bathing suit company, as well. The gorgeous brunette stood in the pic with wet-looking wavy hair and a dark eyeliner look. Elizabeth rocked a pink blush and glossy lips, too. The star’s pic came just in time for summer, and her bathing suit line is the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of the warmer months.

Elizabeth certainly hasn’t been shy about rocking her bikinis on her ‘gram. Her most recent pic was on May 31, in which she wore an animal print designed bikini. She claimed in the caption that that bathing suit was her “fave” for the season. Before that, she shared a pic of her blue-and-white striped two piece.

We’ll never get tired of Elizabeth’s gorgeous bathing suit pics online. We love her confidence in her body, and it’s totally contagious! We’re excited to wear her pieces ourselves, and for now, we’ll just have admire her pics of her wearing them. We hope Elizabeth has a fantastic summer, and we can’t wait to see what else she’s up to these next few months.