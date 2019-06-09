Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Look Happy & In Love In 1st official Wedding Pic: We’re ‘Blessed’

Chris Pratt is officially a married man again, and he let the whole world know in his first Instagram post since getting wed to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

So beautiful! Chris Pratt, 39, posted a pic on Instagram of him and new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, from their wedding yesterday, June 8. The happy couple leaned in for a kiss in the pic, with Katherine holding the bouquet as they walked on the road in front of beautiful grass and trees. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor revealed that Katherine’s wedding gown and his classic black suit were made by luxury designer Giorgio Armani.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives,” Chris said in his Instagram caption. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear

and for me, the perfect suit,” he continued. “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.” Katherine also posted the same pictures with a nearly-identical caption.

The couple got engaged in Jan. 2019 after being together for a few months. Chris was previously married to Anna Faris, 42, from 2009 to 2018. Chris has a son, Jack, 6, with his ex-wife. We wish Chris and Katherine all the best, and we hope they have a long and happy marriage together! Now, the next question is, where are they going to go for their honeymoon?!