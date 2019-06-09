‘Big Little Lies’: 5 Key Things To Know About Season 2 — Meryl Streep’s Character & More

‘Big Little Lies’ returns for season 2 on June 9. The new season of the hit HBO series will feature new faces, familiar ones, and will explore the aftermath of last season’s shocking cliffhanger.

Big Little Lies was one of the biggest hits of 2017 and now the series back for round 2. The new season will consist of 7 episodes. The second season will chronicle what’s next for Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie after Perry’s death in the season 1 finale. Bonnie pushed Perry down a flight of stairs at Trivia Night after witnessing him attacking Celeste, Jane, Madeline, and Renata. The show is jumping ahead to the start of the next school year and the drama is only going to get crazier. Before the premiere, these are 5 key facts to know about Big Little Lies season 2.

1. Meryl Streep is coming to stir up the drama. The 3-time Oscar winner will play Mary Louise Wright, the grieving mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). She comes to Monterey to help Celeste take care of the kids. However, she soon finds herself searching for answers regarding her son’s mysterious death on Trivia Night. Mary Louise knows that Celeste and her friends aren’t telling the whole truth and she’s going to find out why.

2. All of your favorite cast members are back. Original cast members Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Laura Dern (Renata Klein), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson), Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie), James Tupper (Nathan Carlson), Jeffrey Nordling (Gordon Klein), Kathryn Newton (Abigail Carlson), Iain Armitage (Ziggy Chapman), Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quinlan), and Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman) will all be back in the 7-episode second season.

3. The show has moved beyond the best-selling book. The first season covered Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name in its entirety. The show became an instant hit when it debuted in 2017 and fans were hoping that HBO would renewed BLL for another season. They got their wish in Dec. 2017. Season 2 will continue to dive deep into the lives of the families of Monterey in the wake of Perry’s death.

4. Season 2 will explore the “malignancy of lies” and more. The official synopsis says that the new season will “explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode… the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

5. There are other new cast members as well. In addition to Meryl, Crystal Fox has joined the show as Bonnie’s mother, Elizabeth. Mo McRae will play second-grade teacher Michael Perkins.