Fans Claim Reese Witherspoon’s Mini-Me Daughter Ava, 19, Is Now Dating Dad Ryan Phillippe’s Twin

Reese and Ryan part deux? Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe has always been called her twin, and now she’s got a new boyfriend who fans say looks just like her dad Ryan.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s 19-year-old daughter Ava has herself a new boyfriend, and some fans are saying he’s a dead ringer for the blonde teen’s dad. Ava — who is her mom’s mini-me — had a sweet date night out with Owen Mahoney to see The Birdcage, as the 1996 comedy was playing June 8 at Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. She posted two Instagram photos the next day of the pair cuddling up and it’s causing fans to get some serious Cruel Intentions vibes, from when Reese and Ryan were almost newlyweds and madly in love while making the 1999 film when still in their early 20’s.

“Looks like a young Ryan wow,” one person wrote in the comments while another asked “Is it just me or does her new beau have a little bit of Ryan in him?” “He looks exactly like her dad!” one fan excitedly commented while another wrote “He looks so much like your dad omg.”

One woman got a good laugh out of the comparison, thinking it could end up giving Ava a little case of the icks. “I’m sure she LOVES getting told her boyfriend looks like a young version of her dad 😂” she wrote. Others got nostalgic with comments like “Whoa!! Reese & Ryan!! 😬😍❤️” and “I thought this was a throwback pic of @reesewitherspoon & @ryanphillippe 😍😂😂😂.” That was a sentiment another fan echoed, writing “Omg so cute..😍 that picture makes me remember when Reese&Ryan were together.”

Reese has famously recounted how she met Ryan at her 21st birthday party in 1997 and she felt and instant attraction. “I don’t know what came over me — maybe the seven Midori sours — but I told [Ryan], ‘I think you’re my birthday present,’” Reese told Jane magazine in 1998. “He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it … how embarrassing!” The couple got engaged in 1998, married in 1999 and sadly divorced in 2007. Their union produced a second child, son Deacon, 15.