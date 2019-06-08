Watch
Wendy Williams Wishes Kanye West A Happy 42nd Birthday After Reuniting With Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian

Wendy Williams made sure to spread the birthday love for Kanye West on her social media. The morning talk show host shared a video in honor of the rapper’s birthday.

We’re not the only ones wishing Kanye West, 43, a happy birthday today! Wendy Williams, 54, spread the birthday cheer as well in an Instagram video on June 8. The Wendy Williams Show talk show host posted a video of herself with Kanye, Kim Kardashian, 38, and momager Kris Jenner, 63. “Happy birthday, Kanye,” Wendy said in the caption. “You are very special to the world. Thank you for a lovely day. #newlife #familyfirst #kanyewest #kimkardashian #krisjenner.”

The Instagram video came after Kim and Kris reunited with Wendy on June 7 – after eight years had passed since a KarJenner was on the morning show. Everyone was in the same outfits, so Wendy’s video was from the family reunion yesterday. However, her sweet caption was what made the post extra-special. Funnily enough, the video was lacking any sound, which prompted commenters to post some sassy remarks.

“Wendy team , get her an IPhone ! What the actual f*** ? Is she filming with a potato ?” Another person snarkily said, “That was so nice Wendy after you have dragged their entire family for years.” One fan wrote, “Was this filmed on a Nokia 3310?” Despite Wendy being lightly roasted in her comment section, one person was grateful for the #content, though, and said, “These behind the scenes Wendy is giving us…. are EVERYTHING 💙❤️🙌🏻.”

We’re so glad to see Wendy spending time with the reality television family yet again, and hopefully this means she’ll go a little easier on them moving forward! As for the “Stronger” rapper – we hope his day is absolutely amazing. Happy birthday, Kanye!