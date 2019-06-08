Wendy Williams Using Hiatus To Heal After Life Went Haywire – It Was Hard To Live Through It

Wendy Williams is going on a much deserved month long hiatus, and it couldn’t have come soon enough with her divorce battle and health issues.

Wendy Williams has hada really stressful 2019. Her popular daytime talk show didn’t come back on the air until March after she struggled with fox six weeks followinf complications from Graves disease and when she finally did, the 54-year-old revealed to fans that she was living in a sober house. Then came her filing for divorce from husband of nearly 22 years Kevin Hunter, 46, after he allegedly had a longtime affair with a mistress. Now The Wendy Williams Show is taking a summer hiatus until July 8 and she’s hoping to “repair her life.”

“The break that Wendy is taking from her show couldn’t have come at a better time. With all that has been happening with her family and her health she needs this time to spend with herself and then start to repair her life for the better because to say that things have been going as haywire as possible is an obvious understatement,” a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s hard to live through everything she has been going through in the spotlight so to be out of it for a few weeks is pretty much what the doctor ordered! She is not going to squander this time and do nothing, its important for her to take this time to progress her healing,” our insider adds.

Since Wendy is all about spilling the tea on other celebs, she’s made no exception when it come to her own personal struggles. She indirectly hit out at Kevin’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson on May 13, when discussing how a frustrated Ayesha Curry mentioned how much it hurts her when women knowingly hit on her Golden State Warriors star husband Steph Curry. Wendy told her audience during Hot Topics that “There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him and right up under your nose,” Wendy said with a knowing look in her eyes.