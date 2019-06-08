Sofia Richie: How She Feels About Possibility Scott Disick Could Reunite With Kourtney Kardashian

Even though Kris Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian might ‘still be in love’ with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie feels secure in her relationship.

While a recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode showed Kris Jenner, 63, worried that Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is “being indecisive” about her feelings toward ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, and whether or not she wants to be with him, his current girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, is completely at ease with the situation. “Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott and she’s not bothered by these scenes of Kourtney and Kris on KUWTK about Kourtney and Scott’s relationship,” a source close to Sofia revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Sofia knows it was just for TV and Scott and Kourtney aren’t reconciling, so she knows there’s nothing to worry about.”

Scott and Sofia have been dating for around two years and live together, but they’re in no rush to marriage and children just yet. “Sofia and Scott don’t really discuss the future,” our insider continued. “She’s nowhere near ready for marriage or babies. They are very happy and content at where they’re at in their lives right now. They live together and he’s extremely focused on flipping homes right now. Sofia finds it really attractive how into it he’s gotten and he’s quite busy doing it.” In addition to flipping homes, Scott also obviously films for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and has his clothing line, Talentless.

Another source confirmed that Sofia is aware that Kourtney will be in Scott’s life due to their co-parenting, and she has gotten used to that fact. “She may be young but she is very mature and realizes that Kourtney will be in Scott’s life forever, and what happens on the show and what is talked about on the show is something she will have to deal with, but she knows that Kourtney isn’t looking to break them up,” the source said. “Sofia and Scott are really in a great place and it’s going to lead to a future – whether that involves kids and marriage, we’ll see, but when it comes to all of that, everyone will be on the same page and happy for each other.”

We’re so glad that Sofia has been so mature about this whole situation and hope for the best for the happy couple!