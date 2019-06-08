Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Debut At Trooping The Colour 5 Weeks After Giving Birth

Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning with Kate Middleton and Camilla Shand while attending the Trooping the Colour event.

Meghan Markle, 37, has made her first public appearance in a new pic in over a month, since days after she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbattan-Windsor on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex made her first outing in more than a month for a good reason – to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday! The monarch has an annual Trooping the Colour celebration, in which officers, horses, and musicians gather to celebrate the Queen. The British ruler turned 93 years old on April 21.

Meghan looked stunning in the pic from the event on June 8 – she wore a blue dress and matching blue hat, and she brightly smiled on the sunny day. She sat next to her husband, and the father of her child, Prince Harry, 34, in the carriage. He wore his uniform. Seated across from Meghan and Prince Harry were Kate Middleton, 37, and Camilla Shand, 71. Kate wore a light yellow three-quarter sleeve dress and a matching hat, with her hair in a low bun. Camilla had on a mint green jacket, white gloves, and a white hat.

Meghan’s return to the public eye was announced in a classically millennial fashion: through Instagram. The official Kensington Royal Instagram posted a pic of Meghan, Kate, and Camilla – the wives of Prince Harry, Prince William, 36, and Prince Charles, 70, respectively – and explained the event in which the royal family attended.

“Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years,” the Instagram caption read. “Regimental flags of the @BritishArmy were historically described as ‘Colours’ because they displayed the uniform Colours and insignia worn by the soldiers of different units. The name ‘Colour’ continues to be used to this day.”

For only giving birth five weeks ago, Meghan looked absolutely incredible. The new mom has stayed primarily off-the-grid since delivering her child, with the sole excepting of revealing Archie to the world days after giving birth. We’re so happy that Meghan has gotten rest and time to be with the new addition to her family, and we hope to see more of her and Archie soon!