Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite At Club For Friend’s Bday – & Tristan Thompson Was There Too

This is not a drill! Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner finally reunited… at the same club Tristan Thompson was also partying at.

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson walk into a club… No, really. Three months after the Kardashians cut ties with Jordyn, the youngest of Kris Jenner‘s brood finally reunited with her former best friend on June 7. The pair both turned up at the Bootsy Bellows club in West Hollywood to celebrate their longtime mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou‘s birthday.

There was a VIP area inside the venue specifically for Stassie’s party, according to TMZ, but it’s unclear if Kylie and Jordyn reconciled inside. Jordyn was spotted leaving later in the same car as good friend Jaden Smith. But they weren’t the only familiar faces in the club. Tristan – AKA Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend who caused all the initial drama by kissing Jordyn in February – was ALSO THERE. He was photographed outside the club, but as far as we know, he wasn’t actually there for Stassie’s party. Just a very bad coincidence!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kylie in the same place as Tristan recently. She narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with the father of her sister’s child on June 6. At the time, he was hanging out with Kendall Jenner‘s ex Ben Simmons. Los Angeles needs more celebrity hotspots apparently.

ICYMI, Kylie and Jordyn had a major falling out after the latter kissed Tristan at a party in February… while he was still dating her bestie’s sister Khloe. While the lip kit mogul might end up forgiving Jordyn for the incident, Khloe certainly won’t. As we previously reported, “Khloe currently has no interest in forgiving Jordyn for what she did and has no interest in having her be a part of her life again,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Although, the insider did add that the Good American founder “would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is.”