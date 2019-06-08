Katie Holmes Goes Glam In Elegant Purple Gown In Vienna Minus BF Jamie Foxx — See Pics

Talk about a belle of the ball. Katie Holmes wore a glittering strapless dress to a gala in Vienna, Austria and we’ve got the pics of her incredible look.

Katie Holmes always knows how to do evening wear right, but she really hit it out of the ballpark with her latest style. The 40-year-old hit up Vienna, Austria’s Life Ball in a glittering number by Missoni that featured a strapless lavender bustier on top and a metallic striped skirt in blue, green that really wowed the European audience. The annual gala raises funds for HIV and AIDS and came to and end on Jun 8 after 26 years. With a dress so gorgeous she kept her accessories to a minimum with a simple gold pendant around her neck.

Katie’s makeup was totally on point for such a dramatic gown. She rocked a red lip and dark eyes and wore her shoulder length hair straight and parted down the middle. The actress seems to be having a purple moment as for her last evening gown, she went with a darker shade of the color to the 2019 Met Gala.

The biggest surprise of that night was Katie and boyfriend Jamie Foxx going public — sort of — with their nearly six-year romance once inside the May 6 event. He didn’t accompany her up the flight of stairs into the museum, but once inside the 51-year-old Oscar-winner happily posed inside the event with the former Dawson’s Creek star and other celebs, including rapper Cardi B. On this occasion, Katie was solo in her trip to Vienna yet beamed with joy even without her man by her side.

Sadly the Life Ball is coming to an end as it’s event organizer, former make-up artist Gery Keszler, announced in May that this year’s edition would be the last due to a lack of funding. Hopefully Katie’s gorgeous presence helped it go out in style.