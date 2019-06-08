Kate Beckinsale, 45, Looks Incredible In Mini Dress & Wild Tights For The Moschino Fashion Show

Kate Beckinsale showed up to the Moschino spring/summer 2020 fashion show in Los Angeles on June 7 wearing a funky black and white patterned strapless dress that helped her flaunt her stunning figure.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, once again proved she has an amazing body when she stepped out in an eye-catching ensemble at the Moschino spring/summer 2020 fashion show in Los Angeles on June 7! The actress was one of the best dressed at the event in a strapless black and white patterned mini dress with matching gloves and a matching fascinator as well as transparenst tights that had black scribble designs on them and black heels. She posed fiercely for cameras in the stylish number and never looked better, radiating both confidence and beauty in the purest form.

Kate was joined by many other celebs at the stylish event, including Paris Jackson, Eli Roth, Gabriel Glenn, and Paula Patton and they all sat in the front row together, where they took in all the action. They were all dressed in various attire as they watched the plethora of models, including Suki Waterhouse, strut their stuff on the catwalk up close. Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott was also on hand for the memorable show.

This isn’t the first time Kate’s showed up to a popular event looking flawless. The English talent has been known to attend fashion shows, premieres, award shows and other events and always seems to end up on a best dressed list. Her appearance at the Christian Dior show in 2016 had her wearing a beautiful black and white silk dress that we still can’t stop obsessing over!

It’s always thrilling to see Kate looking half her age! Whether she’s dressing fancy for newsworthy events or for a private dinner in L.A. or NYC, she knows how to catch attention for her wardrobe and stunning complexion.