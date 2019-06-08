Jennifer Lopez Brings Out Look-Alike Daughter Emme, 11, For ‘Limitless’ Duet On First Night Of Tour

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme not only inherited her mom’s good looks, she also has her vocal talents. Check out the 11-year-old’s duet with JLo on the opening night of her tour.

Jennifer Lopez brought out a very special guest on the opening night of her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration North American tour — her 11-year-old daughter Emme! The lucky girl has inherited her mom and father Marc Anthony‘s vocal chops and onstage presence when she showed it off June 7 as JLo kicked off her tour at Inglewood, CA’s The Forum. She joined in on a duet of “Limitless”, which is a song that mother and daughter know well, as the triple threat — make that quadruple threat — directed Emme in the song’s music video for the tune from Jen’s last film Second Act.

While JLo, 49, performed classic hits from her catalogue including “If You Had My Love” and Jenny From The Block,” it was this tune that grabbed the audience members hearts….including that of Emme’s mom! She captioned a video of their duet to her Instagram “I can’t take it! #Emme #Limitless #ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty.” The pair dressed identically in gorgeous red ball gowns and even wore their hair in matching long waves.

Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox, 47, was one of the VIP’s to snag a ticket to JLo’s tour kickoff and wrote “This brought tears to my eyes last night,” in the comments of the IG video post. Even those who weren’t there couldn’t stop gushing about the mother-daughter duet. “Ohhhhhhh my goodness 😍😍😍😍” Jenna Dewan posted in the comments. But many fans in the stands were just as moved as Laverne. “The moment this happened I CRIED!! It was such a beautiful moment. So happy you had her in the show. She’s so talented I’m SO PROUD😩💖,” one JLo superfan in the stands wrote.

Emme appeared in Jennifer’s directorial debut for the song’s official music when it dropped on Dec. 20, 2018. While it’s gone on to get 6.6 million views in the past seven months, the Instagram video of the mother-daughter duet is closing in on five million views in just five hours since Jennifer posted the video.