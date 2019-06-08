Emily Ratajkowski Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Bikini Pics, Birthday Celebrations & More

Emily Ratajkowski had an eventful seven days, documenting every exciting detail for her followers on social media. We’ve decided to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

What a week it’s been for Emily Ratajkowski! From launching a new swimwear collection to celebrating her 28th birthday, there wasn’t a dull moment to be had in the model’s life over the past seven days. Thankfully, she shared all of the fun on her social media accounts for her fans to enjoy. It’s this dedication to the ‘gram combined with her FOMO-inducing lifestyle that makes her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

The I Feel Pretty alum kicked off her week with some shots of the stunning outfit she wore to the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey on June 1. She shared three different photos of her wearing a bright red-orange crop top with a belted gold skirt designed by Maryam Nassir Zadeh. She finished off her look with sunglasses, a boho-style Carolina Santo Domingo bag and brown Andrea Wazen heels.

Later on, Emily shared an adorable black-and-white image of her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard carrying her on his shoulders. “My preferred method of transportation,” she captioned the shot, alongside the red heart emoji. Things only got steamier from there as Emily launched the latest collection from her Inamorata Woman swimwear line. In the posts promoting the drop, she revealed the retro-inspired shoot was done “with an entirely female crew.”

Of course, the photoshoot wasn’t the only way Emily promoted her swimwear collection. She also teamed up with pal Kourtney Kardashian to discuss it for the reality star’s lifestyle blog Poosh. “Loved chatting with @kourtneykardash about all things @inamoratawoman for @poosh,” Emily wrote alongside a selfie of her with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Rounding out the week was Emily’s birthday! She turned 28, and thanked her fans for all the celebratory messages with a cute pic of her wearing one of her new swimsuits in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. “You guys make me blush ☺️Thank you for all the bday wishes! I’m so truly grateful,” she wrote. She later added a video of herself getting a fake tattoo on her lower back of her Instagram account name, emrata, solidifying her spot as our Instagram Queen. Here’s to many many more weeks of killer Instagram posts from Emily Ratajkowski!