Drake Trolls Draymond Green Over Game 4: ‘The Real Warriors Are In The 6’ — See Disses

It was a good night for Drake. The Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador liked the results of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and so he celebrated by poking fun at Draymond Green’s pink blazer and playing E-40.

Drake, 32, is back with another diss for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, 29. This time, Drake saved his tormenting for off the court, but he didn’t even wait for Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals to wrap on June 7. It was clear that Drake’s ride-or-die team, the Toronto Raptors, had the ball in their court towards the end, and so Drake jumped the gun in his trolling. The rapper shared a clip that made fun of one of Draymond’s more eclectic outfits — a pink blazer, with a bedazzled Chanel pin — and captioned the photo, “BALL GAME!!!!!!! YOUUUUUU REEEEEAAAAAADDDDYYYYYY???? ONE MORE WIN!!!!!! THE REAL WARRIORS ARE IN THE 6 😂👌🏽”

As you can tell by Drake’s use of all-caps, the Torontos are in good standing in the NBA championship series. After winning Game 4 on Friday night, the Raptors are now leading 3-1 going into Game 5, which will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 10. That means the Raptors are one win away from scooping its first NBA Championship!

With a win so close in reach, Drake was feeling really confident — so much so that he doubled down on the shade. At a party with friends following Game 4, Drake poked fun at the Warriors’ Bay Area roots by playing “Choices (Yup)” from Bay Area rapper E-40 and screaming in a video, “Play that s**t from the YAYYYYYY ARREEEAAAAA!!!”

DRAKE IS HYPED 😂 pic.twitter.com/9dcbY1q4Sl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 8, 2019

Drake has definitely made his presence known throughout the NBA Finals. He appeared to call Draymond “trash” after Game 1 on May 30, and even antagonized teammate Steph Curry by wearing his dad’s autographed Raptors jersey to the same game (yes, Dell used to play for the Raptors). After Game 3, which was another successful night for the Raptors, Drake shared a photo of Warriors player Klay Thompson (who sat out the game due to an injury) and wrote, “Stay Golden my friends goodnight.”