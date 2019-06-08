The rumors were true! Rihanna’s exes, Chris Brown and Drake, just dropped a summer duet, titled ‘No Guidance’, and fans are going wild over it.

Ring the alarm! This is not a drill. Chris Brown, 30, and Drake, 32, who both romanced Rihanna in the past, just dropped a super hot new song together, and within seconds of its release it started going viral. The song, titled “No Guidance”, was hinted at for a while — most recently, Chris and Drake posed for a selfie together on June 5 — but now it has become a reality. Earlier this week, along with the selfie, Chris said, “SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET ALOT HOTTER!” Then, on Friday afternoon, he and Drake both shared the cover art for their new single and said, “SUMMER HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED!!!!” And that it has.

After the release of the song, fans took to Twitter and started freaking out! “This new Drake x Chris Brown is no joke 🔥🔥 ,” one user wrote, while another added, “Nah we need a whole Chris Brown x Drake rnb collab album after No Guidance, this s*** is incredible.” This new track will be one of 34 songs on his new album, Indigo, which will also include featured artists such as Juicy J, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and more. The full album is set to drop on June 28.

This new joint track is the first for Drake and Chris since they squashed their beef on stage in Los Angeles in October 2018. Clearly, the relationship between Chris and Drake has improved significantly since their bitter, years-long spat over Rihanna, which included a vicious 2012 nightclub brawl that included bottles being thrown across the venue. One fan even tweeted, “Remember when y’all was throwing bottles at eachother at a club and look my heart”. We’re just glad these two made up because now we have an amazing new song to jam out to all summer long!