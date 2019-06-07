See Message
Wendy Williams Makes Provocative Comment About ‘Last Night’ After Her Craig’s Dinner Date

Newly single Wendy Williams is doing very well these days. After having dinner at an L.A. hotspot with a mystery man, she teased fans on June 7 about what happened the night before.

No need to ask Wendy Williams how she’s doing. The 54-year-old talk show host was photographed leaving Craig’s restaurant in Beverly Hills on June 6, with a mystery man. By the morning, pics of the two together were splashed all over the internet. And Wendy – who is divorcing her husband Kevin Hunter – couldn’t resist teasing her fans about what happened.

The mom-of-one posted a selfie on her Instagram page on June 7. Her face was covered by a mussed up blonde wig. The caption was priceless. “Omg I’m late!!,” she wrote. “Damn it man! Last night was good to me. I slept like a baby!” Wendy, who is happily dating again, didn’t indicate exactly what she was referring to – the dinner, the mystery man, or just a good night’s sleep. But her comment was provocative enough to spark a reaction from her Instagram followers and fans. “Wendy living her best life,” one devotee wrote. “I’m loving free Wendy!” another person added. One fan wrote, “Out in these streets ‘Dippin’ it & Doing it’ Now how u doing???”

As fans of the New Jersey native will know, Wendy has been going through a traumatic time recently. In April she announced that she had split from her husband Kevin, 46, after 21 years of marriage. The news followed months of speculation that he was allegedly cheating on her with another woman, Sharina Hudson. The 32-year-old massage therapist gave birth to a baby in March. In the meantime, Wendy – who has spoken openly about a past addiction to cocaine – was living in a sober house as she continued her substance abuse battle.

Since she has ditched her husband and put those troubles behind her, Wendy has been living her best life, socializing and dating again. If this latest Instagram post is anything to go by, her fans are thankful that she got her groove back!