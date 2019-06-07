‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Tells Tyler ‘I Don’t Need You’ Amid New Talk Of Divorce

Catelynn and Tyler’s break may be over, but what she learned from it was that she doesn’t ‘need’ him. In a new sneak peek at the season premiere of ‘Teen Mom OG’, Catelynn tells Tyler she’d be ‘badass’ without him.

Teen Mom OG returns for its 10th season on June 10, and based on this new preview from the first episode — shared by Us Weekly — it looks like it’s going to be a pretty dramatic season. In the 42-second clip, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra appear to be living together again, following their brief time apart. And while she was initially against taking a break from each other, she’s now learned that it was a good thing for her. WATCH THE CLIP HERE!

I“I think it’s fair — you deserved time to just worry about yourself for once,” Catelynn, 27, tells Tyler, also 27, in the sneak peek. “I think it was good for me, looking back at it now, realizing if he ends up wanting to divorce me, I guess, whatever. I’ll be sad but I don’t f***ing need you. I can do this on my own. If you were to leave, I could be a mom and be a badass mom and not even give a s***. I want you forever but I don’t need you.”

Tyler and Catelynn briefly separated just before she became pregnant with their third daughter, Vaeda. But after they welcomed their baby girl into the world in February, they moved back in together. Catelynn says, “We did couple’s therapy together and therapy on ourselves as individuals, which I think helped a lot. We were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time. I think, you know, couple’s therapy helped too. Learning how to talk and communicate. … Some people are just meant to be with one another.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV Monday, June 10, at 10pm!