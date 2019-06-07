Sophie Turner Basically Admits Joe Jonas Likes To Play With Her Breasts In Wild New Interview

Sophie Turner really just went there. The ‘Game Of Thrones’ star threw out a hilarious innuendo, giving out a subtle hint about her married life with Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas, 29, really is a sucker for wife Sophie Turner, 23. The Game of Thrones star revealed a borderline NSFW (but hilarious) detail about her personal life with Joe during an interview with Buzzfeed, uploaded on June 7. True to Buzzfeed’s brand, the outlet gave Sophie puppies to play with while answering questions. Sophie was on the topic of her newly released film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but was distracted for a moment when a nosy puppy tried to nudge his way into her blazer and towards her breast (at the 0:30 mark).

Caught off guard, Sophie exclaimed, “Okay! All right — you know what, you remind me of my husband.” Did Sophie just admit Joe’s a boobs man? Also, let’s backtrack for another second — Sophie used the “husband” word! We’re still getting used to the official title, after she and the Jonas Brothers member surprised fans with an early, Elvis-themed wedding following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1.

Wedding no. 2 is still on the horizon, however, as Joe just threw down on the island of Ibiza for his bachelor party at the end of May. Booze, cigars and a lavish pad with an oceanside view were all included!

But parties, boob jokes and Las Vegas-themed wedding aside, the bond between Joe and Sophie is real. Joe even dedicated a track to Sophie on the Jonas Brothers’ comeback album, Happiness Begins, called “Hesitate.” With lyrics like “I will take your pain / And put it in my heart,” Joe explained to Apple Music, “This is an important song. I wrote it for my significant other, Sophie, and it’s one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, ‘I’ll be there no matter what.’” Sophie has been open about her struggles with depression and body image while filming Game of Thrones in the past.