Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini is headed to ‘Songland.’ HL has an EXCLUSIVE video of Kelsea explaining what she first notices about a song, what makes a song truly great, and more.

Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini is coming to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next big hit. In our EXCLUSIVE video ahead of the new June 11 episode, Kelsea reveals what she first notices about a song. “The first thing I notice about a song is how it starts, which sounds like a cop-out. It’s not,” Kelsea says. “I think it sets the tone of if it’s gonna be a song that makes you happy or a song that doesn’t.”

Songland judges Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally help the songwriters adapt their songs to fit Kelsea’s style. Kelsea opens up about the kind of music she likes to write. “I’ve always wanted to write music that leaves you feeling good,” Kelsea continues. “And even the songs about breakups and even the songs about heavier stuff in life, the darker side of life, I really like to at least have one little lyrical twist that makes you feel like you win by the end. I think it’s really important to realize that even the darker side of things that happen sometimes, there’s always something better on the other side. I think that a perfect song is whenever you’re done saying what you need to say, it’s done.”

Kelsea’s big hits include “Peter Pan” and “Love Me Like You Mean It.” She also teases what she’s looking for in a new song. “On most days I love the music that’s going to get me out of bed and make me want to dance my way through the day,” she says.

Songland will also feature appearances by Meghan Trainor, the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, and more this season. The show airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.